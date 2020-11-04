Quantcast

MedStar Health reaches 500K telehealth visits during pandemic

By: The Washington Post By Lola Fadulu November 4, 2020

The MedStar Health system has logged more than 500,000 video visits in this pandemic-transformed year, a milestone that showcases how telehealth has transformed medical services such as primary care, behavioral health and even cardiology. The half-million online visits that had occurred by last week included individuals who were hospitalized as well as many outpatients, officials said. ...

