Quantcast

Services sector expands for fifth straight month

By: Associated Press November 4, 2020

SILVER SPRING — The U.S. services sector, where most Americans work, registered its fifth consecutive month of expansion in October. The Institute for Supply Management reported Wednesday that its index of services activity ticked down to a reading of 56.6 last month, from September's reading of 57.8. Any reading above 50 signifies expansion in services industries ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo