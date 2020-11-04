Quantcast

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals awarded new patent

By: Daily Record Staff November 4, 2020

Rockville-based Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Inc. a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing new drugs for cancer treatment in combination with radiation therapy, was awarded patent number 10,745,352 by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. These novel compounds enable cancer treatment by the combination of an inhibitory epigenetic mechanism and a stimulatory DNA repair activation process using a single ...

