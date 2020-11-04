Quantcast

Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome

By: Associated Press Mark Sherman November 4, 2020

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's campaign filed lawsuits Wednesday in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia, laying the groundwork for contesting battleground states as he slipped behind Democrat Joe Biden in the hunt for the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House. The new filings, joining existing Republican legal challenges in Pennsylvania and Nevada, demand ...

