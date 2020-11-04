Quantcast

Baltimore County, DOJ reach settlement on efforts to diversify police force

By: Daily Record Staff November 4, 2020

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Wednesday announced the county reached a settlement agreement to resolve claims by the U.S. Department of Justice Department (DOJ) alleging unintentional hiring discrimination by the Baltimore County Police Department (BCPD) in the years prior to Olszewski taking office. In August 2019, the DOJ filed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Baltimore County ...

