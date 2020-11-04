Quantcast

US companies add fewer jobs than forecast, ADP report shows

By: Bloomberg By Henry Ren November 4, 2020

U.S. companies added fewer jobs in October than forecast, a private report showed, indicating the absence of additional fiscal stimulus is prompting some firms to adjust payrolls as the pandemic continues to wear on the recovery. Businesses' payrolls increased by 365,000 last month after a revised 753,000 rise in September, according to ADP Research Institute data ...

