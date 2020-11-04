Quantcast

High court hears Philly same-sex foster parent dispute

By: Associated Press Jessica Gresko November 4, 2020

The Supreme Court on Wednesday seemed likely to side with a Catholic social services agency in a dispute with Philadelphia over the agency’s refusal to work with same-sex couples as foster parents.

