4th Circuit upholds Baltimore’s aerial surveillance program

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 5, 2020

A divided federal appeals court Thursday gave the Baltimore Police Department an all-clear regarding its use of aerial surveillance to fight crime in the city, rejecting arguments that the overflights violate Baltimoreans’ constitutional protection against unreasonable searches and their right to peacefully associate. In its published 2-1 decision, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed ...

