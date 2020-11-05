Quantcast

Nonprofit to use $1.5M grant to expand tech access in Baltimore, Pittsburgh

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter November 5, 2020

The Digital Harbor Foundation has been awarded a $1.5 million research grant to expand and investigate the impact of its Rec-to-Tech programs.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo