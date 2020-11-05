Quantcast

Jamie Lubliner, Sean Organ, Steve Weidner and Becky Clise | MMHA

By: Daily Record Staff November 5, 2020

mmha-logoThe Maryland Multi-Housing Association (MMHA), which represents rental housing providers and professional residential services in Maryland, elected new executive leadership for its board of directors for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

Jamie Lubliner, CPA, MBA, vice president of finance at Hendersen-Webb, Inc., will serve as president; Sean Organ, area vice president of the Maryland, Central Pennsylvania and Carolinas’ regions at Morgan Properties, was elected vice president; Steve Weidner, president/CEO of Carpet Consultants, will remain as treasurer; and Becky Clise, regional property manager, WPM Real Estate Management, will serve as secretary.

