Mark Sapperstein

CEO,

28 Walker Development

Mark Sapperstein is no stranger to overcoming obstacles when the world is facing uncertainty. In 2008, during one of the worst economic recessions in U.S. history, Sapperstein oversaw the development of McHenry Row in Federal Hill.

“At one point, I had five different banks lending me the money to build the entire project. I was then notified, during the process, that four of the five banks decided they could not go forward. So, I had to pivot and work with other ideas – the banks, the city of Baltimore and contractors to pull the project off,” Sapperstein said.

Today, of the five banks that were going to lend money, only one is still in business.

“That, I believe, is the single greatest feat during a time when there was not really any money available for construction, more or less anything in the real estate development business,” he said.

Transforming underused sites into centers of economic growth and activity is where Sapperstein excels. His firm is best known for its transformational redevelopments of former industrial sites into thriving commercial destinations. In addition to the successful McHenry Row project, Sapperstein and his team were behind The Shops at Canton Crossing, the Banner building, which converted the former Phillips Seafood production facility into approximately 170,000 square feet of office space, and Wheelhouse Living, an apartment complex with the unique option to rent by the room.

Sapperstein is proud to have helped change shopping patterns for Baltimore city and county residents, creating more choices and experiences, as well as providing places to live nearby. For Sapperstein, much of his success comes from being a good listener, and “over-delivering solutions in a big way.”