Matt Althoff

Business Development

Clearview Group LLC

Matt Althoff’s main motivator in life is helping people. Whether it is introducing people to the contacts they need or pointing them in the right direction to obtain things they need, he will go out of his way to help.

“I grew up in a small town,” he said. “Everyone helped everyone even if it didn’t benefit (them) at all. It is just something that you did. You looked out for each other. That is something I have always tried to do. If I can go out of my way to help someone or even make their day a little better, I will definitely do that.”

A graduate of the Perdue School of Business at Salisbury University, Althoff previously worked as a staff consultant at SC&H Group and and analyst for Altus Group. In business development at Clearview Group LLC since 2017, Althoff works to identify new opportunities across the country.

Last year, Althoff was nominated to participate in The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s annual Maryland’s Finest yearlong fundraiser. Through events and asking for donations, he was able to raise over $5,000 for the nonprofit. “It was fun,” he said. “It was a great competition and all for a great cause.”

He has also volunteered his time at The Ronald McDonald House Charities Maryland, including helping to prepare breakfast and dinner meals and doing evening activities with the children. “To me when people need help, I was raised to help them. That has been important to me.”