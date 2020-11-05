Quantcast

MDOT SHA donates 50 personal computers to Living Classrooms Foundation

By: Daily Record Staff November 5, 2020

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) has donated 50 personal computers to the Baltimore-based Living Classrooms Foundation, officials announced Thursday. The 35-year-old nonprofit serves thousands of Maryland- and Washington-area youth and families, providing innovative education, job-training and health and wellness programs. The computers were delivered to Living Classrooms by SHA employees. The computers will help children and families who would otherwise not ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo