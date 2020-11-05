Meredith A. Storm | PK Law

PK Law welcomes Meredith A. Storm to the firm an associate in the medical malpractice defense group.

Meredith was a law clerk for Judge Kevin Arthur of the Court of Special Appeals of Maryland, where she drafted opinions for Court of Special Appeals cases, researched legal issues and briefed trial court records to advise Judge Arthur regarding upcoming cases and observed oral arguments.

Storm was a Summer associate at a firm in Baltimore, where she drafted motions filed with the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, conducted legal research and prepared memoranda to advise attorneys regarding complex civil litigation issues pending in state and federal court, and assisted with discovery requests.

She received her undergraduate degree from Wake Forest University in politics and international affairs, magna cum laude. She received her Juris Doctor from the University of MD Francis King Carey School of Law, cum laude. We are thrilled to have her on our team.

