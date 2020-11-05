Quantcast

Patient First adds COVID-19 testing to Pasadena clinic

By: Daily Record Staff November 5, 2020

Patient First now provides COVID-19 virus testing at its Pasadena location at 8105 Ritchie Hwy, company officials said Thuirsday. Virus Testing is available only at designated Patient First testing centers and is by appointment only. The test that is offered is the RT-PCR (Reverse Transcriptase – Polymerase Chain Reaction) molecular diagnostic test. The test sample is ...

