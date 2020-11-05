Quantcast

Sinclair writes down its sports networks by $4.23B

By: Bloomberg By Gerry Smith November 5, 2020

Hunt Valley-based Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. wrote down the value of its regional sports networks by $4.23 billion, an admission that it grossly overpaid for cable channels hobbled by cord cutting and shrinking subscriber revenue. Sinclair paid $9.6 billion in August 2019 for 21 regional sports channels that were once part of the Fox empire. In ...

