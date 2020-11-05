Spencer Levy

Chairman, Americas Research & Senior Economic Adviser

CBRE

Spencer Levy is always trying to learn more.

Every morning, he gets up early and reads for a couple of hours before the work day begins. He starts with Financial Times and works his way out from there to include The Economist as well as Oxford Economics and local market reports. His goal is to obtain additional knowledge and interpret the information to benefit his clients.

As CBRE’s chairman of Americas Research and Senior Economic Advisor, Levy oversees the analytical activities of the company’s Americas region research community and manages staff working to produce market-leading insight and interpretative analysis on the latest real estate trends.

A graduate of Cornell University and Harvard Law School, Levy has been involved in real estate for 25 years, transitioning from lawyer to banker and now to a research leader. He was first drawn to the field because of his father, who was a real estate lawyer in New York.

Levy is a founding board member of the Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women and serves on the Harvard University Alumni Real Estate Board. An advocate for women’s causes, he is also a member of Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) Network.

The Excellence in Construction and Real Estate Lifetime Achievement Award, Levy said, is a reflection of his team’s success.

“Any success I have had professionally, I rest on the shoulders of my team both here in the Baltimore/ Washington, D.C. region but nationally” as well, he said.