Thomas Walsh | St. John Properties

Thomas Walsh has joined St. John Properties Inc. as real estate investment analyst.

Walsh will complete financial analysis activities for existing assets in the St. John Properties portfolio, as well as assist in due diligence activities for land acquisition opportunities. This will include producing updated property proformas, assisting in tax assessments activities, valuing the current portfolio of different asset classes, and providing cash flow projections for partnerships and internal evaluation.

He will also obtain current economic and demographic data to assist in market survey reports and interact with research companies and company stakeholders.

He recently graduated from the University of Maryland, College Park.

