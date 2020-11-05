ADVERTISEMENT

LEGISLATIVE ATTORNEYS –

MONTGOMERY COUNTY COUNCIL

The Montgomery County Council is hiring 2 Legislative Attorneys; one will focus on land use issues. Legislative Attorneys provides advice and counsel to the Montgomery County Council and its 9 elected Councilmembers, who serve over 1 million diverse and engaged residents. The positions work directly with Councilmembers, senior staff, County departments, and other stakeholders to develop and draft complex, often unprecedented, local laws. In addition to drafting legislation, the positions provides in-depth written and oral analysis and advice regarding legal and policy issues at Council and committee meetings.

For complete job descriptions and how to apply: