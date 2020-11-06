Quantcast

COREY DONNELL BLOUNT v. DIRECTOR, OFFICE OF BUDGET AND FINANCE OF BALTIMORE COUNTY, MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff November 6, 2020

Civil litigation -- Forfeiture -- Determination standard This case is before us on appeal from an Order for Forfeiture of Currency issued by the Circuit Court for Baltimore County. The narrow issue on appeal is whether the trial court applied an incorrect standard when making its forfeiture determination. Specifically, the issue is whether the trial court ...

