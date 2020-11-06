Quantcast

Crosby named Corporate Philanthropist of the Year by CFAAC

By: Daily Record Staff November 6, 2020

Annapolis-based Crosby Marketing Communications has been named Anne Arundel County’s “2020 Corporate Philanthropist of the Year” as part of the 20th Celebration of Philanthropy Awards. The awards are presented each year on behalf of the Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County’s (CFAAC) Board of Trustees. For 20 years, CFAAC’s Celebration of Philanthropy Awards has recognized and honored ...

