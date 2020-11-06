Quantcast

Guinness Open Gate Brewery introduces two new limited-edition beers

By: Daily Record Staff November 6, 2020

The Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Halethope Friday introduced two new barrel-aged beers for the fall and holiday seasons, the Guinness Imperial Gingerbread Spiced Stout and Guinness Imperial Stout. Guinness Imperial Gingerbread Spiced Stout, aged in Kentucky Bourbon Barrels with an 11% ABV, was brewed with allspice, ginger, cinnamon and nutmeg, then aged in bourbon barrels. The Guinness Imperial ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo