Lindsay K. Hessler | Mercy Medical Center

Lindsay K. Hessler, M.D., has joined The Center for Minimally Invasive Surgery at Mercy Medical Center.

Hessler is a board certified general surgeon, specializing in minimally invasive surgery, including advanced laparoscopic surgery for such conditions as hernias, gallbladder disease and gastroesophageal reflux (GERD).

She received her medical degree from Jefferson Medical School in Philadelphia. She completed her general surgery residency at the University of Maryland Medical Center and her fellowship training in minimally invasive, foregut and bariatric surgery at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health in Madison, Wisconsin.

Hessler is an active member of the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons and an associate member of the American College of Surgeons. She will see patients at Mercy Medical Center and at Mercy Personal Physicians at Reisterstown.

