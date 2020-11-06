Quantcast

Maryland restaurants to receive $50 million in COVID-19 aid

By: Associated Press November 6, 2020

Maryland restaurants will receive $50 million in state aid as they continue to struggle with devastating financial losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

