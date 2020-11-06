Quantcast

Pet Valu shutting down 32 Md. stores amid nationwide closure

By: BridgeTower Media Newswire November 6, 2020

Pet food and supplies chain Pet Valu is shutting down its U.S. stores and warehouses, including 32 locations in Maryland. The retailer said it will close its 358 locations nationwide and its office in Wayne, Pennsylvania. Liquidation sales are expected to begin in the coming days, company officials said. With stores throughout the Northeast and the Midwest, ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo