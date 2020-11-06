Quantcast

3rd court blocks Trump’s order on congressional seat count

By: Associated Press Mike Schneider November 6, 2020

A panel of three judges on Friday became the third federal court to rule that President Donald Trump's effort to exclude people in the country illegally from the numbers used for dividing up congressional seats is unlawful. The federal court in Maryland prohibited the Commerce Department, which oversees the Census Bureau, from sending to the president ...

