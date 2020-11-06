Quantcast

Walker & Dunlop finances 1,155-unit multifamily property

By: Daily Record Staff November 6, 2020

Bethesda-based commercial real estate finance company Walker & Dunlop Inc. announced Friday it structured $80.11 million in financing for Ellyn Crossing, a newly renovated garden-style multifamily community with 1,155 total units in the Chicago suburb of Glendale Heights, Illinois. The financing assignment was completed on behalf of Rockwell Partners, an experienced multifamily property owner, skilled value-add investor, and a ...

