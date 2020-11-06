Quantcast

WILSON HOMES, INC. and CHRISTOPHER WILSON v. CHRISTOPHER and SUZEESHA PUTMAN

By: Daily Record Staff November 6, 2020

Contracts -- Discovery violation -- Sanction This case involves a contract to build a custom home. We are asked to review the circuit court’s directing a verdict on liability and the striking of the counterclaim. Read the opinion

