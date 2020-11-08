Jamil White | New Energy Equity

Jamil White CPA, MBA, has been brought on as controller at Annapolis-based New Energy Equity and all of its subsidiaries.

He previously served as controller of other high-growth portfolio companies and has a reputation for building strong teams and delivering timely results in fast paced environments. Jamil most recently served as the senior director of accounting and reporting at Howard University.

White has more than 15 years of experience in various accounting fields including assurance, corporate accounting, financial reporting, tax compliance, and has worked for prestigious organizations such as Ernst &Young and Washington Gas.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.