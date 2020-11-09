Virus sends Allegany County students back to online school

CUMBERLAND — All students in Maryland’s Allegany County Public Schools returned to remote learning today because of a shortage of staff available to teach in person as a result of a rising number of coronavirus cases in the area.

The school district announced the change Saturday, the Cumberland Times-News reported Sunday. The district said 101 staff members could not work during the week of Nov. 2 because they had either tested positive for COVID-19 or were quarantining after coming into contact with an infected person.

The number of people unable to work in person had risen to 110 by Saturday, the district said.

More than 700 people in Maryland were in the hospital with the coronavirus as of Monday morning, an increase of 52 in a 24-hour period, the state reported Monday. Of them, 168 were in intensive care.

Hospitalizations have climbed in recent weeks. There were 331 hospitalized on Oct. 1.

Maryland also reported an increase of 1,375 cases from Sunday. The state has confirmed a total of 155,371 cases. Maryland has reported a total of 4,072 deaths, an increase of nine since Sunday.

The state’s positivity rate has gone over 5% for the first time since June.