Hogan to hold news conference on COVID-19 developments

ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan is expected to provide an update on the state’s coronavirus response during a 5 p.m. news conference.

Hogan’s second press briefing in five days comes as local leaders and public health experts are pressing for more statewide action to control the virus.

Hogan, in a message on Twitter Monday, wrote that “Maryland has reached a critical turning point in our fight against #COVID19.”

While some key measurements remain below peaks seen in the spring, others are rising at rates that are causing concern.

On Tuesday, the state announced another 1,338 new infections in 24 hours, the seventh consecutive day for 1,000 or more new infections. It’s also second straight day the state has set a record for 1,000 or more daily cases after tying the previous record on Sunday.

The state’s rolling seven-day average for new infections is now at nearly 1,278 per day. The rate is a new high for the pandemic and more than 48% higher than Nov. 3 and nearly 79% higher than on Oct. 27.

Total hospitalizations are up 54 patients in 24 hours to 761, the most since June 13. Overall hospitalizations remain below the peak rate of the pandemic, 1,711 on April 30.

Acute patients are at 585, the most since June 8. This is below the peak of 1,121 on April 30. Intensive care patients increased to 176, the most since June 27, but below the peak of 611 on May 10.

The new infections per 100,000 population took another large jump in the last 24 hours to 19.79. Eighteen counties are over 10 per 100,000. The rate of nearly 20 is the highest ever during the pandemic and represents the third consecutive day the state has set a new high in this category.

The infection rate is also up to 1.18. Below 1 is considered a level at which the virus is not easily spreading. Maryland was last at 1.18 on July 12-15. The peak rate was 2.06 on March 6, according to COVIDActNow.org.

Deaths, a lagging indicator, increased by 12 to 4,084.

Tom Inglesby, director of Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and a member of Gov. Larry Hogan’s advisory panel on the coronavirus, called for a unified national response by governors across the country. In a series of messages on Twitter Sunday, Inglesby called for a limit all indoor gatherings to less than 10 people. He also called for suspension of large outdoor gatherings as well as the closure of some businesses.

“Where virus is surging, and that’s a lot of the US now, bars should be closed, restaurants limited to outdoor seating and take out,” Inglesby wrote. “Provide economic assistance programs to help owners of those businesses. That’s the deal we owe them as they close in order to help all of us.”

