Quantcast

JASON GREGORY MITCHELL v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff November 10, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Absence of sentencing transcript This is an appeal from a judgment of the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County, the Honorable C. Philip Nichols, presiding, which denied Jason Gregory Mitchell’s motions to correct what he asserts are illegal sentences. Mitchell presents one issue on appeal, which we have reworded slightly: ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo