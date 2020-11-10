Quantcast

JOHN PATRICK BRENNAN v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff November 10, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Statement to police A jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Talbot County convicted John Patrick Brennan, the appellant, of conspiracy to distribute amphetamines. Mr. Brennan contends that the trial court erred in admitting (1) a statement he made to the police at the time of his arrest ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo