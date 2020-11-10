Quantcast

Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff to leave DLA Piper

By: Daily Record Staff November 10, 2020

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, will leave his job as a partner with a high-profile law firm to focus on his role in the new Biden administration.

