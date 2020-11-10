Quantcast

LONGMEAD CROSSING COMMUNITY SERVICES ASSOCIATION, INC. v. DEREK HYPOLITE, et. al.

By: Daily Record Staff November 10, 2020

Administrative law -- Commission on Common Ownership Communities -- Substantial evidence This is an appeal from a judgment of the Circuit Court for Montgomery County reversing a decision by the Commission on Common Ownership Communities (“CCOC”). In 2018, appellees, Derek and Maureen Hypolite, filed a complaint with the CCOC, after receiving a notice from their ...

