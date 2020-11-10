Quantcast

ROBERT LEE AUBLE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff November 10, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Voir dire -- Kazadi v. State Appellant, Robert Lee Auble, was charged in two related cases—C-23-CR-18-311 and C-23-CR-18-290—with various burglary and theft offenses. After the Circuit Court for Worcester County granted the State’s motion to join the two cases for trial, a jury convicted Auble of fourth-degree burglary in case number 311, and ...

