Federal in-court proceedings to be suspended amid virus resurgence

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 11, 2020

All in-court proceedings and hearings in the U.S. District Court for Maryland will be suspended for at least two weeks beginning Monday due to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the state, Chief Judge James K. Bredar said Wednesday. Some proceedings will be transferred to virtual formats while others will be postponed, Bredar wrote in his ...

