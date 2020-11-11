Quantcast

General Assembly will consider right to counsel for tenants, lawmakers say

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 11, 2020

The Maryland General Assembly will consider legislation this coming session that would give financially strapped tenants facing potential eviction a right to counsel at their court hearings, leaders of the legislature’s two judiciary committees said Tuesday. Funding for the legal representation could be raised in part from a statutory increase in the landlords’ filing fees in ...

