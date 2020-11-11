Quantcast

Ice cream store workers beaten after mask request, 2 sought

By: Associated Press November 11, 2020

EDGEWATER, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say they're looking for a man and a woman who attacked employees of an ice cream store after they were asked to wear masks because of the coronavirus pandemic. WBAL-TV reported Tuesday that the two employees ended up in the hospital. One is still there with broken bones. Anne Arundel County police ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo