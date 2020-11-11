Quantcast

Commercial tenants should pay attention to SNDAs

By: Commentary: John A. Anderson November 11, 2020

When commercial landlords borrow against their real estate, their mortgage lender will typically require signed Subordination, Non-Disturbance and Attornment Agreements from current and future tenants. Commercial tenants should resist the temptation to treat SNDAs as “mere forms” and instead carefully review and negotiate them to protect their interests. Three fundamental agreements are (or should be) contained ...

