Quantcast

Judges’ character references to AGC raise ethics concerns

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 11, 2020

Judges may not write letters to the Attorney Grievance Commission attesting to the character of their ex-law clerks or other former lawyer-employees facing ethical complaints, lest the jurists’ messages be viewed as applying undue pressure on the lawyer-dominated disciplinary panel, the Maryland Judicial Ethics Committee stated Tuesday. Quoting from the state’s Code of Judicial Conduct, the ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo