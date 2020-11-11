Quantcast

Law Digest — US Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit — Nov. 12, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff November 11, 2020

US Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit Search & Seizure; Aerial surveillance: District court properly denied request for preliminary injunction seeking cessation of Baltimore Police Department’s aerial surveillance program, since the program, which does not search a person’s home, car, personal information or effects, is restricted to the point where it does not invade individuals’ ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo