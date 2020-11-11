Quantcast

Physicians selling to private equity (Part 1)

By: Barry Rosen November 11, 2020

This is the first of a three-part series on the sale of physician practices to private equity firms. This first installment addresses the environment that is encouraging such sales, as well as the purchase price of such sales. The second installment pertains to tax considerations and allocations of the purchase price, and the third to ...

