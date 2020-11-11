Quantcast

With GOP win in Alaska, control of Senate pushes to January

By: Associated Press Lisa Mascaro November 11, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — Control of the Senate won’t be decided until the new year after Republicans won a seat in Alaska on Wednesday. Neither party can lock the majority until January runoffs in Georgia. Incumbent Alaska GOP Sen. Dan Sullivan defeated Al Gross, an independent running as a Democrat. With Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, Republicans are ...

