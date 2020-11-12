Quantcast

Editorial Advisory Board: Lawyers and election fraud lawsuits

By: Editorial Advisory Board November 12, 2020

Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 11 — like Maryland Rule 1-311 -- requires attorneys to sign pleadings.  Those signatures certify that the pleading has been filed in good faith, that there are legal grounds and evidentiary support for the pleading, and that the pleading has not been filed for improper purposes or delay. The lawyers representing ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo