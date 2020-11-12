Quantcast

LifeBridge’s Center for Hope takes shape

By: Daily Record Staff November 12, 2020

LifeBridge Health Thursday launched the Center for Hope, the first comprehensive violence intervention and prevention center in the nation that is part of a large regional health system. To celebrate the launch, LifeBridge Health held a socially distanced ceremonial groundbreaking for the Center for Hope’s new building, the first facility to be built on Sinai Hospital’s ...

