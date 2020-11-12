Quantcast

John Waters gives 375 items to Baltimore Museum of Art

By: Associated Press November 12, 2020

Filmmaker and Baltimore native John Waters has bequeathed approximately 375 prints, paintings and photographs to the Baltimore Museum of Art, which will in turn name two bathrooms for him, officials said Wednesday.

