Quantcast

New Maryland unemployment claims dip slightly as disruption continues

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter November 12, 2020

New unemployment claims in Maryland continue a more than one month trend of declines even as workplaces brace for state and local actions to further mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo