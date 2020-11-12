Quantcast

Biden chooses longtime adviser Ron Klain of Md. as chief of staff

By: Associated Press Alexandra Jaffe November 12, 2020

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden has chosen his longtime adviser Ron Klain, an attorney and Chevy Chase resident, to reprise his role as his chief of staff, installing an aide with decades of experience in the top role in his White House. Klain will lead a White House likely to be consumed by the response to the ...

