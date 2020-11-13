Quantcast

ANTHONY ANTIONE LEWIS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff November 13, 2020

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of evidence -- False statement to police Following trial in the Circuit Court for Howard County, a jury found Anthony Antione Lewis, appellant, guilty of making a false statement to a law enforcement officer. The court initially sentenced appellant to a term of six months’ imprisonment, but later, acting on a motion ...

